India registered a six-wicket victory against Australia in the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. After winning the toss, Australia put up a good 1st innings total of 263 on the board. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer with 81(125). Mohammed Shami meanwhile took 4 wickets for the Indian team. In return, India finished 1 run short of Australia's 1st innings total. Axar Patel 74(115) played yet another crucial knock. India made a brilliant come-back in the 2nd innings courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul. Australia were bowled out for 113, giving India a total of 115. Having lost only four batters, the Indian team managed to chase down this target. Rohit Sharma Sacrifices His Wicket for Cheteshwar Pujara and Team Cause, Fans React With Love!

India Go 2-0 Up in Border Gavaskar 2023

