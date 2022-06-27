Sri Lanka (141/3) bounced back in the final T20I game of the series against India (138/5) as they registered a seven-wicket win. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored a brilliant half-century to lead her team to a sensational win. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's team claim the series 2-1.

3RD WT20I. Sri Lanka Women Won by 7 Wicket(s) https://t.co/OPlie4EURg #SLvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2022

