The 33rd edition, AAA Triplemania XXXIII, which happened at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, was an absolute thriller. Hijo del Vikingo retained the mega championship title after AJ Styles intervened and attacked Dominik Mysterio, while Omos won La Copa Bardhal. Omos was the last man left standing in the 14-man event. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. beat El Mesias to win the AAA Latin American Championship title. Psycho Clown and Pagano beat Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo in the AAA World Tag Team Championship bout. Champion Flammer managed to beat Faby Apache and Natalya in the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The WWE mixed tag team of Judgement day appeared on the show. ‘Well Done...’ WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Praises Father and Son for Recreating His Iconic Entrance at Home (Watch Video).

AAA Triplemania XXXIII Full Highlights

