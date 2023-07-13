The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships kick-started on July 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian contingent is showing their might at the event and securing medals one after another. Abdulla Aboobacker, with the best mark of 16.92 m, bagged the Gold medal in Men's Triple Jump at Asian Athletics Championships. It was the third gold medal for India at the marquee event so far. Aishwarya Mishra Wins Bronze Medal in 400m at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Abdulla Aboobacker Bags Gold in Men's Triple Jump

News Flash: Abdulla Aboobacker wins GOLD medal in Men's Triple Jump at Asian Athletics Championships (Bangkok). ➡️ With season Best mark of 16.92m, Abdullah won 3rd Gold for India. @afi#AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/hIMp2AfZu8 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 13, 2023

