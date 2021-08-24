As two athletes from Afghanistan couldn't make it to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the IPC decided to wave the flag as an 'act of solidarity and peace' for the country that has been in a state of misery for the past few days due to the Taliban takeover. The flag was carried by a Tokyo 2020 volunteer in the Opening Ceremony even when none of the athletes from Afghanistan could make it to the event.

Check out the picture of Afghanistan's flag being waved:

Afghanistan's🇦🇫 flag was flown tonight at the #OpeningCeremony as an "act of solidarity and peace". — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 24, 2021

