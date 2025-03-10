In one sided bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian fighter won the match by unanimous decision at UFC 313. Magomed was crowned new light heavyweight champion. This was his 14th straight win – third longest in UFC while Pereira’s unbeaten streak came to an end. After the loss, Pereira shared a video on ‘X’ urging fans to ‘never give up on dreams’. Watch video below. ‘I Am Going To Eat This Guy’: Magolev Ankalaev Shows Confidence Ahead of Light Heavyweight Bout Against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 Main Event (Watch Video).

Post Shared by Alex Pereira

Never give up on your dreams. CHAMA pic.twitter.com/KtcNNskGpE — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 9, 2025

