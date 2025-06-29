Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja beat Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in the UFC317 fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, claiming the UFC World Flyweight Champion title. The 35-year-old Alexandre Pantoja successfully dominated Kai Kara-France on the ground before submitting him in Round 3 with a rare-naked choke in the co-main event. This win marks Alexandre Pantoja's fourth defense of the 125-pound title, moving into first place with the most victories (14) in the UFC World Flyweight. Ilia Topuria Wins UFC Lightweight Championship Title, Beats Brazilian Charles Oliveira in UFC 317 To Clinch Third Straight Knockout Victory.

Alexandre Pantoja Retains UFC Flyweight Championship Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)