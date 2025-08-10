In the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Anthony Hernandez, in a one-sided middleweight bout, defeated his opponent, Roman Dolidze, by submission. Known as 'Fluffy', Hernandez managed to win over Dolidze in Round 4 via a submission, taking his unbeaten streak inside the Octagon to eight since the MMA fighter's last loss back in 2020. The contest only displayed Hernandez's in-ring prowess and his fearless spirit. Know All About Khamzat Chimaev's Unbeaten Record in Ultimate Fighting Championship Ahead of Middleweight Title Bout Against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez Remains Undefeated

WHO CAN STOP HIM???? 😤 Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez just earned his 8th straight win inside the Octagon! [ #UFCVegas109 ] pic.twitter.com/1L6MQbrbvL — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

