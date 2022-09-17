India continue to dominate at the Youth World Chess Championship 2022 as after Pranav Anand secured the U16 title. AR Ilamparthi has become the Under-14 World Champion. The Indian chess player scored 9½/11, gaining 114.4 rating points on his way to the title.

U-14 Champion

A Brilliant Performance

🇮🇳 A R Ilamparthi is the winner of the Open 14 World Youth Chess Championship! Ilamparthi scored 9½/11, gaining 114.4 rating points. 🇵🇱 Jakub Seemann came second with 9/11, and 🇰🇿 Aldiyar Ansat third with 8½. Congratulations! 👏 📷: David Llada pic.twitter.com/vDVqOgRnRh — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 16, 2022

