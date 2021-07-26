The day of disappointment continues for India as Ashish Kumar has lost to China's Erbieke Tuoheta in a unanimous decision by the judges. He lost 5-0.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Boxing
Men's Middle Weight 69-75kg Round of 32 Results
Ashish Kumar goes down fighting a valiant bout against Erbieke Tuoheta! What a Braveheart you are @OLyAshish 🙌 We'll come back #StrongerTogether #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/KxfpWIBndw
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2021
