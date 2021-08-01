Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi-athletes who shared the long jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday, August 1, were seen jumping and embracing each other after the results were announced, in a viral video.

See the video here:

History made 😍 Gold medal for both Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi after the two athletes agree on it!#Olympics #athletics #TokyoOlympics2021 pic.twitter.com/zpWXVmsuiw — George Orfanakis (@G_Orfan) August 1, 2021

