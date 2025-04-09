International Olympic Committee’s made an announcement that the compound mixed team event will be added to the archery programme in Los Angeles. It is a historic milestone for the sport and the global compound archery community. The compound mixed team competition joins the existing five recurve events, men’s and women’s individual, men’s and women’s team, and mixed team, on the programme, bringing the total number of archery medals available to six. IOC Approves Inclusion of Boxing in LA Olympics 2028 After Missing Out Initially in Sports Programme.

IOC Includes Compound Mixed Team Archery Event In LA Olympics 2028

