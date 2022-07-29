The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand cruised to 21-4, 21-5 victory over Mahoor Shahzad-Ghazala Siddique pair in the Women's Doubles badminton event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29 in Birmingham. With this victory, India thrashed Pakistan 5-0 in the Mixed Event, having won all five matches. In the second round of the event, Indian team will face Sri Lanka on July 30 (Saturday).

Check the tweet:

🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly beat Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique 21-4, 21-5 in a lopsided women's doubles encounter to seal India's 5-0 rout over Pakistan#CWG2022https://t.co/5O4r6rB8Sn — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 29, 2022

