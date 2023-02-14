India will kick-start their campaign at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 with a clash against Kazakhstan. The match is slated to be played at Court 2 and will begin at a tentative time of 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the competition in India but the live telecast of the matches will only be available from February 17 onwards. But fans can watch the live streaming of this match, which is available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Kazakhstan Live Streaming

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 ✍️🗓️ Are you ready for the 🔝-tier 🏸 action in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship from February 14-19, LIVE on #SonyLIV?#BAMTC2023 #Badminton #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/0GXFuEZ5Sr — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 11, 2023

