The India women's team have assured themselves a maiden medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships with them now confirmed to win a bronze, on Friday, February 16. The India women's team defeated Hong Kong 3-0 and entered the semifinals to achieve this historic feat.. Ashmita Chaliha beat Hong Kong China's Yeung Sum Yee to help India achieve this historic feat. This is the first time that the Indian women have entered the semifinals and now, they will look to continue that red-hot form and go all the way. Indian Men’s Team Go Down 2–3 Against China in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024.

India Women's Team Confirm Medal at Badminton Asia Team Championships

