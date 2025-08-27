India's ace women's shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2025 and will be up against Letshanaa Karupathevan in her Round of 32 women's singles competition. The PV Sindhu vs Letshanaa Karupathevan BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will be played on Court 2 and will start approximately around 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official digital rights holder of BWF events in India and will provide streaming viewing options for the BWF World Championship 2025 on JioHotstar, which will require a subscription. PV Sindhu vs Letshanaa Karupathevan BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will also have live streaming viewing options on BWF TV on YouTube. With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, the BWF World Championship 2025 TV telecast viewing options will be available in India on Star Sports Select channels. India at BWF World Championships 2025: Day 3 Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on August 27 With Time in IST.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)