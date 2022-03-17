PV Sindhu will be seen in action at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Thursday, March 17. The match would begin after 4;30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Live telecast of this match would take place on MTV India and Voot Select would provide live streaming of this match for fans in India. Fans can also tune in to JioTV app to watch the game.

