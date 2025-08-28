Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a strong performance in the men's doubles round of 32 of BWF World Championship 2025 and will clash against the sixth-seeded Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang of China in the Round of 16 on Thursday, August 28. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang men's doubles match has a scheduled start time of 10:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang Round of 16 badminton clash live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu Enters BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal; Defeats World No 2 China's Wang Zhi Yi In Round of 16 Clash to Qualify For Last Eight.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

TOTAL ENERGIES BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Schedule For Today [R16] pic.twitter.com/Uvc6j7v4QM — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 28, 2025

