A historic moment in Indian badminton as they secured victory in the Badminton Asia Championship Men's doubles final. They won a thrilling three setter against Ong Yew Sing-Teo Ee Yi to clinch the Gold Medal. They made two amazing comebacks in both second set and decider set and finally bagged the match by the margin of 16-21,21-17,21-19.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Clinch Badminton Asia Championships 2023 Title

Satwik and Chirag are the Asian Champions They win a thrilling three setter against Ong Teo to clinch the Gold Made two amazing comebacks in both second set and decider 16-21,21-17,21-19 Become the First Indian pair to win the BAC pic.twitter.com/La3LSu2qWM — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)