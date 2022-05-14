India's doubles badminton star Chirag Shetty was all pumped up ahead of India's Thomas Cup final 2022 clash against Indonesia. Shetty teamed up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to help India beat Denmark and enter the Thomas Cup 2022 final for the very first time in history.

See His Tweet:

We aren’t done yet. Let’s keep going!For 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 . Also to the Indian community here in Thailand come witness history unfold on Sunday here in Bangkok at the Impact arena. We need you! #ThomasUberCup2022 #thomascup — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)