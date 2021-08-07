Bajrang Punia, competing in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling event, absolutely dominated his way to victory. Netizens were happy with Punia's bronze medal win and here's how they reacted.

See Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet here: 

'A special moment': 

Gautam Gambhir was happy too!

Anil Kumble too congratulated the wrestler!

See Kiren Rijiju's tweet:

This is how Sachin Tendulkar reacted!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)