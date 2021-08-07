Bajrang Punia, competing in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling event, absolutely dominated his way to victory. Netizens were happy with Punia's bronze medal win and here's how they reacted.

See Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet here:

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

'A special moment':

A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Gautam Gambhir was happy too!

Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/plwougtEiB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021

Anil Kumble too congratulated the wrestler!

See Kiren Rijiju's tweet:

India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 ! Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BYkjeQJY3U — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

This is how Sachin Tendulkar reacted!

Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win 🥉 for India! 👏🏻 Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZPsd1tiOf3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

