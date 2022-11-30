Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game on November 30, Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengaluru Bulls have started their campaign on a high note having won 11 games, six losses and one tie and they can go second in the standings with a win today. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have also been one of the top teams in the competition as they have 12 wins and six losses. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

