Bhavani Devi Qualifies For Olympics
Bhavani Devi creates history by becoming the first Indian Fencer to qualify for the Olympics.
She trains under Mr. Nicola Zanotti in Italy and has been supported by the foundation since 2015. Along with the support of the State and National federation she has changed the script pic.twitter.com/8noEFOUOro
— GoSports Foundation (@GoSportsVoices) March 14, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)