Bhavani Devi Qualifies For Olympics

Bhavani Devi creates history by becoming the first Indian Fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

She trains under Mr. Nicola Zanotti in Italy and has been supported by the foundation since 2015. Along with the support of the State and National federation she has changed the script pic.twitter.com/8noEFOUOro

— GoSports Foundation (@GoSportsVoices) March 14, 2021