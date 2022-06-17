Led by Stephen Curry’s impressive performance the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 2021-22 by 103-90. With this, Golden State Warriors take an unassailable 4-2 lead to win the fourth NBA championship in eight years and first since 2018. This is Warriors seventh NBA title.

Watch Video Highlights of NBA Finals Game 6

The Champions

