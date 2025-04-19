Carmelo Hayes achieved a memorable moment in his WWE career as he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown, just before WrestleMania 41. The match included superstars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown and on expected lines, the battle royal got off to a chaotic start. After some intense action in the match, it was down to the last four--Carmelo Hayes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade and Rey Fenix. Rey Fenix would have fancied his chances at winning the match, but El Grande Americano, who is slated to face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41, intervened. Rey Fenix was eliminated as a result and Andrade then took Shinsuke Nakamura out of the match. Long-time rivals Carmelo Hayes and Andrade then faced off and in the end, 'Melo' came out on top by eliminating Andrade. WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Two-Night PLE.

Carmelo Hayes Wins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

.@Carmelo_WWE is HIM! Carmelo Hayes is your 2025 Andre the Giant Battle Royal Winner 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/b1zqXfe6pH — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Watch Carmelo Hayes' Winning Moment Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

