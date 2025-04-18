We are not very far away from WWE WrestleMania 41 and it presents fans with the opportunity to watch some of the biggest stars in the industry go up against each other. This is not just the biggest WWE event of the year, but this two-night PLE (Premium Live Event) has plenty of storylines and feuds which just cannot be missed. WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and several title changes can be expected across the two nights of the PLE. In this article, we shall take a look at WWE WrestleMania 41 predictions. WWE WrestleMania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

Both Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41 are packed with some fascinating matches and two blockbuster main events. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 and this generational Triple Threat clash has been billed as one which would decide the course of the industry. On Night 2, it is Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena who is hell-bent on retiring as the 'last real champion' and setting a new record for most WWE/World title wins in WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Predictions

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

The Gunther vs Jey Uso feud did not seem to be gaining the sort of major momentum worthy of a WrestleMania classic up until WWE decided to involve Jimmy Uso in this. Weeks before, Jey Uso helplessly could watch with his hands being zip-tied as Gunther beat Jimmy Uso brutally, leaving him bloodied and also wiping the blood on his body as if it was a mark of victory. Jey Uso has seemed to gain a more serious persona since then and has vowed to take his revenge on Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Gunther on his part, has promised to put an end to Jey Uso at the 'grandest stage of them all.' Expect Jey Uso to dethrone Gunther and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Winner: Jey Uso

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship)

Much like the Jey Uso vs Gunther feud, the Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair rivalry did not gain much steam so far but the tense exchange between the two superstars earlier on SmackDown and later the WWE Women's Champion being beaten up in the parking lot by the former champion has added an extra layer of spice to this story. Charlotte Flair is someone who cannot be bet against, more so at a stage like WrestleMania 41 but WWE might just have Tiffany Stratton retain, something that would be a massive push for her going into the future.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

War Raiders (c) vs New Day (WWE World Tag Team Championship)

This is also another match that has been put together in haste. It would be great if the New Day win the WWE World Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 41, as it would give their heel run a push, but since it is the biggest stage of them all, expect the unexpected. There have been rumours that Big E might just return and spoil the party for his former team members, gaining some retribution after he was humiliated and kicked out of the faction a while ago. On Which Channel WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

Winner: The New Day

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

This feud has gained a lot of heat and saw Naomi turn heel. At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade Cargill returned and took out Naomi from the women's Elimination Chamber, costing her the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Naomi has turned heel since then after it was confirmed that she was the mystery attacker who put Jade Cargill on the shelf for a good period of time. Jade Cargill has every reason to win this match and feud for all the money.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer and is undoubtedly one of the greatest to have done it in the ring. He faces another luchador in 'El Grande Americano'. While his in-ring skills have been impressive, the fact that he humiliated Dragon Lee by unmasking during a match and also putting metal pieces inside his mask to gain an unfair advantage is something that has not sat well with Rey Mysterio. However, WWE would not want to waste the momentum that El Grande Americano has gained and it can be expected that he beats Rey Mysterio. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

Winner: El Grande Americano

LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu (US Champion)

WWE needs to give some gold around Jacob Fatu's waist! The 'Samoan Werewolf' has been absolutely superb since his debut last year and this might just be his moment of glory. LA Knight might have the crowd rallying behind him but not a soul would be disappointed if Jacob Fatu wins. The only way Jacob Fatu cannot win here is if Solo Sikoa intervenes in this match and costs his bloodline brethren a shot at gold. This could also set them up for a future showdown, which is inevitably going to happen at some point in time.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman)

This feud has truly been cooking for the past few weeks, especially after CM Punk cashed in the favour that Paul Heyman owed him, and that is to walk by his side at WrestleMania 41. Without Paul Heyman, this match just lacked the extra bit of excitement and now, this has become as unpredictable as it gets. The decision of the WWE creatives to add Paul Heyman to this event picture has opened up so many possibilities at WWE WrestleMania 41. Will Paul Heyman screw Roman Reigns or CM Punk or both? Will Paul Heyman align himself with Seth Rollins? Well, it is anybody's guess, but at the moment, it seems that Paul Heyman would be involved in the finish whatsoever. It is highly likely that Seth Rollins walks out of WWE WrestleMania 41 as the winner and the 'new Paul Heyman guy.'

Winner: Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Predictions

Iyo Sky (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

This has got to be one of the most awaited matches of the weekend. Iyo Sky has made it crystal clear that she is done being pushed around and disrespected as if she did not mean anything. She is the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion and will look to prove it to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Fans can expect this match to be a banger every superstar having their moments but in the end, Iyo Sky should retain.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match)

This match has also been pretty hastily put together. There has been no great storytelling in this match, except for the fact that two babyfaces are teaming against two heels in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues. To make this match dramatic, WWE might explore the idea of turning heel and attacking Lyra Valkyria after or during the match, something that would be shocking as well as exciting. Expect Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to win the match.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

Apart from having a go at each other, this rivalry has not produced much to be talked about. On the final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles beat Karrion Kross before Logan Paul laid him out with 'The Paulverizer'. AJ Styles is expected to win this one clean, but Karrion Kross' involvement in this match, especially after he ate the 'Phenomenal Forearm' without any offence on Monday, has to be an angle in this. WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Among Others Take Over Clash of Clans in Unique Crossover Ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Winner: AJ Styles

Bron Breakker (c) vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio

The intercontinental championship picture could not have become more chaotic. This is one of those matches, the outcome of which just cannot be predicted simply. A major storyline inside this feud is that of the Judgement Day, with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor battling in the same match for the Intercontinental Championship. While it can be said that they might work together in the match for a while, the ending to this clash is highly likely that on Judgement Day member pins the other. Dominik Mysterio is expected to come out on top, but don't be disappointed if Finn Balor or Penta win. Or even if Bron Breakker retain.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre (Sin City Street Fight)

This match has been on the cards for quite a long time. At WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest had cashed in on Drew McIntyre and pounced on an opportunity provided when CM Punk attacked the 'Scottish psychopath' for his antics after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have had run-ins in the past year, one of the more memorable ones being CM Punk screwing the 'Scottish Psychopath' in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Damian Priest earlier slammed Drew McIntyre on the windshield of a car, but the latter retaliated. Expect this street fight to be brutal, bloody and full of bad blood. A win for Drew McIntyre would help him move on from Damian Priest and head towards newer challenges. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

Winner: Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

The biggest match of the weekend. And for Cody Rhodes' WWE title run and career thus far. For John Cena, it is his last dance at WrestleMania and there's a lot at stake when these two superstars battle it out. How times flies! Just a year ago, John Cena had come rushing out to the aid of Cody Rhodes and neutralised Solo Sikoa as the 'American Nightmare' went on to end Roman Reigns' historic run as WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 40. Earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes brutally at Elimination Chamber and their confrontation on Raw in London has wonderfully set this feud up for WrestleMania 41. So, who is going to win this match? John Cena will break Ric Flair's long-standing record if he captures his 17th title at WrestleMania 41 and Cody Rhodes, well, will just have a massive title defense if he ends up retaining. The odds are stacked in favour of John Cena winning the big one as the WWE title is going to add momentum to his heel turn, going ahead into the year. John Cena, Cody Rhodes Engage in Heated Verbal Showdown on Raw; WWE Undisputed Champion Hits 'Cross Rhodes' on His WrestleMania 41 Opponent (Watch Videos).

Winner: John Cena

Randy Orton vs ?

The Viper was originally slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but that did not work out well with the 'Prize Fighter' sidelined due to his neck injury. Randy Orton laid out WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO earlier and even invited him to lace up his boots for WrestleMania 41. It is highly likely that WWE might have a returning superstar face, Randy Orton. While some believe it could be Aleister Black, there are others who think it would be Rusev.

