Chaos unfolded at the World Cup of Darts 2025 when Chinese Taipei teammates appeared to argue with each other after one of them made a blunder against India. The World Cup of Darts is being held in Germany's Frankfurt and it featured Chinese Taipei facing India in a group stage match. Chinese Taipei had obtained a 3-0 lead in the contest and it seemed that a win was on the cards for them, needing just 38 to win. Pupo Teng-Lieh could have sealed the win for his team against India with a double 19. But he assumed that the leg was over and hit a single one and a treble 19 to bust his score His teammate An-Sheng Lu was left fuming at this and he walked up to him, seemingly seeking a clarification on what had transpired. Pupo Teng-Lieh's mistake helped India's Mohan Kumar and Goel bounce back, but Chinese Taipei eventually won the match. F1 2025: FIA Suspends Steward Derek Warwick for Canadian Grand Prix Over Max Verstappen Penalty Comments.

Chinese Taipei Teammates Engage in Mid-Match Argument

World Cup of Darts HERITAGE! 🤣 It's a moment to forget for Pupo Teng-Lieh! He thinks the leg is already over, and Team India capitalise to open their account! An-Sheng Lu is not a happy man! 😳#WCOD25 | First Round pic.twitter.com/RRNxGnxUid — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 13, 2025

