Congratulations #Odisha Senior Women's team on winning their final group stage match against Rajasthan by 13-1 margin at the 13th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships 2023 at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.



With this win, Odisha has now qualified for the quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/zqkoaOVDip— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 19, 2023

