Rinku Singh was heard saying '6 number gate pe hun' (I am at gate no 6) after he and other Team India players returned home after the Asia Cup 2025 triumph. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in what turned out to be a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai to win the continental crown for a record-extending ninth time. In a viral Instagram video shared by Instant Bollywood, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh were seen at the airport after their arrival from the UAE (United Arab Emirates). After hugging Harshit Rana before parting ways, Rinku Singh put his wired earphones on and was seen speaking to someone on his phone. "Bhaiya, 6 number gate pe hun," he said on his phone. The number '6' gained the spotlight at the Asia Cup 2025 after Haris Rauf's provocative gestures towards Indian fans, for which he was fined as well. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav Arrive in Ahmedabad After India's Asia Cup 2025 Title Triumph (Watch Video).

‘6 Number Gate Par Hun…’ Rinku Singh Heard Saying Upon Arrival After Asia Cup 2025 Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

