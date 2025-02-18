Rohit Sharma had a fun conversation with net bowler Awais Ahmad on the sidelines of India's training session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The India national cricket team captain and his teammates have been grinding it out in the nets in an attempt to prepare well for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that starts on February 19. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Awais Ahmad was seen having a chat with Rohit Sharma who called him a 'class bowler.' The latter said how much he wanted to bowl at him and Rohit Sharma responded, "Aap humara pair todne ko koshish kar rahe they in-swing yorker maarke," (You were trying to break our feet with inswinging yorkers.) Rohit lauded the bowler and thanked him for helping the Indian team in training. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Fixtures and Match Venues in Eight-Nation Tournament.

Watch Rohit Sharma's Fun Conversation With Net Bowler:

Rohit Sharma with net bowler 😂 The way he changed his accent 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9t0y1fY — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)