A proud moment for Nepal cricket saw Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh being named the recipient of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 for his decision of not running out Andy McBrine after the Irish star tripped while attempting a run during a quadrangular series in Oman. Aasif thus becomes the first player from Nepal to win the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. Babar Azam Wins ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award; Bags Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Aasif Sheikh Wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022

Nepal's Aasif Sheikh wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 👏 Find out about his incredible sporting gesture on the field that fetched him the coveted prize 🏆#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)