Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both claimed century in the ongoing fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman formed a 222-run sixth wicket partnership with Jadeja in the first innings after the visitors had fallen to 94/5 on Day 1 and this partnership has collected a lot of praises from the cricket world. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has termed the 222-run partnership 'one of the best' in Test cricket. The former RCB batter took to Twitter and wrote: "Haven’t been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I've ever seen in Test Cricket."

Check the Tweet:

Haven’t been home and missed most of the Cricket action. Finished watching the highlights now. That counterattack partnership from @RishabhPant17 and @imjadeja is right up there with the best I’ve ever seen in Test Cricket! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 4, 2022

