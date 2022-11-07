AB de Villiers said that he would love to see an India vs Pakistan final at the T20 World Cup 2022. Both the Asian giants made it to the semifinals through contrasting routes, a day ago. Taking to social media, the former Proteas cricketer started a poll for fans whether they wanted an India vs Pakistan final at the T20 World Cup 2022 and then reacted to it as he wrote, "My vote goes for an Ind/Pak final too, would be a mouth-watering encounter."

AB de Villiers Keen to Watch India vs Pakistan Final:

Fantasy final indeed! So far 70% have voted Yes, but I’m sure NZ and ENG will have something to say about that. Both teams have amazing line-ups and are in good form. Gonna be two epic semi final clashes. My vote goes for an Ind/Pak final too, would be a mouth watering encounter — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 7, 2022

