The cricketing world has seen comparisons between players since it's beginning as a game. It has continued for over a century now and is still alive. One such comparison in modern era involves Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistani left-arm pacer Shaheem Shah Afridi. When former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was asked about the comparison by a Pakistani channel, he didn't leave the opportunity of comparison to take a dig at Bumrah saying “Shaheen bahut accha hai, Bumrah toh uske paas bhi nahi aata (Shaheen is very good. Bumrah doesn't come near him),” Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked After Preparing 'Shocker' Pitch During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Reports.

Abdul Razzaq Takes A Dig At Jasprit Bumrah

"Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level," former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)