A low scoring thriller in the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Lucknow saw India edge past New Zealand narrowly in the last over despite of chasing a low total of 100 runs. The pitch at the Ekana Stadium at Lucknow faced criticisms thereafter with Indian Captain Hardik Pandya calling it 'Shocker of a pitch'. Amidst this, reports surface suggesting that the curator has been sacked after delivering a pitch that looked rushed during preparation and assisted the spinners much more than it should have. The curator is already replaced by UPCA officials eyeing to make a new set of pitches for IPL 2023. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023: Hardik Pandya Criticises 'Spin-Dominating' Lucknow Pitch, Calls it 'Shocker of A Wicket'.

Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked

Ekana Stadium pitch curator has been removed. (Reported by Dainik Jagran). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2023

