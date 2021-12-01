Deccan Gladiators would be seen in action against Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on December 01, 2021. The clash has a start time of 07:30 pm IST and will be available for live streaming on Voot Select with Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey providing the telecast.

See Tweet Here:

The #AbuDhabiT10 action is back 🙌 Click the link in our bio to buy your tickets now 🎟🔥#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/ZCY6Q4cpaP — T10 League (@T10League) December 1, 2021

