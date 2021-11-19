The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 kick starts on November 19. The second game will be played at 09:30 PM with Team Abu Dhabi taking on Bangla Tigers. The Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming online will be available on Voot app while TV telecast is available on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex in India.

