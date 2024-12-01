UP Nawabs will take on Delhi Bulls in Eliminator 1 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 on December 1. The high-voltage UP Nawabs vs Delhi Bulls Eliminator 1 will Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and commence at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast viewing option of the UP Nawabs and Delhi Bulls on Star Sports 3, 1 SD, and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India as Star Sports Network are the official partner. For live streaming options, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the live action of Eliminator 1 of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. UP Nawabs, Team Abu Dhabi Inch Closer to Playoffs in Abu Dhabi T10 2024.

