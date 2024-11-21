Making their debut in the tournament, Ajman Bolts will clash swords against Team Abu Dhabi on November 21 in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024-25. The Ajman Bolts vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will happen in India are Star Sports Network. The Ajman Bolts vs Team Abu Dhabi will be live telecasted on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, Select 2 SD and HD. FanCode in India are the official streaming partner. Live viewing options of the Ajman Bolts vs Team Abu Dhabi match will be available on the FanCode app and website, where a pass will be required to watch live action. Phil Salt Focused on Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Amid Hype Around IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Ajman Bolts vs Team Abu Dhabi

