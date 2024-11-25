Bottom-placed Ajman Bolts will face struggling Chennai Brave Jaguars in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited encounter will start at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). So far, both teams haven't found their rhythm in the showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, viewers can switch to the FanCode app and website. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming

Get ready for some 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 cricket 🔥 Catch all the frenzy from #AbuDhabiT10 starting Nov 21, LIVE on #FanCode! ✨#ADT10onFanCode #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/Bw3LkHTdAe — FanCode (@FanCode) November 19, 2024

