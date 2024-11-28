Struggling Delhi Bulls will face bottom-placed Chennai Brave Jaguars in the 26th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The 26th match of the tournament will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Brave Jaguars contest will begin at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Brave Jaguars on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Brave Jaguars T10 match. RCB New Addition Phil Salt Shines in for Team Abu Dhabi, Kid Keeps Aside Handset Admiring Mega Hit During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 (Watch Viral Video).

Delhi Bulls Squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)