Looking to move away from the mid-table congestion, New York Strikers will meet UP Nawabs on November 27. The New York Strikers vs UP Nawabs T10 match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and start at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of New York Strikers vs UP Nawabs on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the New York Strikers vs UP Nawabs T10 match. Marcus Stoinis Shows His Power With Monstrous 109-Metre Six Against Zeeshan Naseer In Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 During Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match (Watch Video).

New York Strikers vs UP Nawabs Live

