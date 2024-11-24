Known for his brutal hitting, Marcus Stoinis displayed his calibre during Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, when the Australian all-rounder hit Zeeshan Naseer for a massive 109-metre six. Playing just his third ball of the innings, Stoinis pulled the short-ball over the deep mid-wicket region for a monstrous six, much to the joy of fans. Stoinis scored 42 off 16, which included three fours, and four sixes for Gladiators. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

Marcus Stoinis' Monsterous Hit

