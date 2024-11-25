The Abu Dhabi T10 League 18th match will see the Delhi Bulls facing the Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited encounter between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, viewers can switch to the FanCode app and website. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming on FanCode app

Get ready for some 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 cricket 🔥 Catch all the frenzy from #AbuDhabiT10 starting Nov 21, LIVE on #FanCode! ✨#ADT10onFanCode #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/Bw3LkHTdAe — FanCode (@FanCode) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)