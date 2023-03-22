Adam Zampa took four wickets while Ashton Agar chipped in with two to his name as Australia beat India by 21 runs in the 3rd and final ODI to win the three-match series 2-1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. The Indian team was set a target of 270 to be chased by Australia after the visitors were bowled out for 269 and despite a fifty from Virat Kohli (54) and good knocks from KL Rahul (32), Hardik Pandya (40) and Shubman Gill (37), India fell short in the end. With this result, Australia also became the top-ranked ODI side in the world. Eagle Hunts in Chepauk! Play Halted After Predatory Bird Hunts Down an Insect on Field During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Videos).

Australia Beat India, Win Series 2-1

