Multan Sultans retained their position at the top of the PSL 2024 table after they secured a convincing victory against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday. Mohammad Rizwan scored a duck but led his team skillfully to another win. He also won the hearts of the fans by an adorable gesture when he accompanied his daughters and also Iftikhar Ahmed's daughter to the post match presentation. Fans loved his gesture and made the adorable video viral on social media. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Mohammad Rizwan Brings His and Iftikhar Ahmed's Daughters to Presentation Ceremony

