Afghanistan registered a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 2nd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After opting to bat first, Pakistan could only manage to post a total of 130-3 in 20 overs. Imad Wasim 64(57) scored a fantastic half-century for the Pakistan team. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two wickets for Afghanistan. While chasing this total, Afghanistan managed to reach home with one ball to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz 44(49) and Ibrahim Zadran 38(40) gave them a strong start. Then, Najibullah Zadran 23*(12) and Mohammad Nabi 14*(9) stitched a very important partnership to give Afghanistan their first series victory over Pakistan. Fans who are searching for the highlights of this match can watch it below. Spectator Body Shames Azam Khan During Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Video Goes Viral.

AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I Video Highlights

