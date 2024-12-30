The Afghanistan national cricket team is playing a Boxing Day Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe. In the high-scoring game, Zimbabwe scored 586 runs in the first innings which was their highest Test innings total. Replying to the same, the Afghanistan side also reset record books scoring 699 runs in their first innings. Rahmat Shah And Hashmatullah Shahidi scored double centuries while Afsar Zazai scored a century. Interestingly their earlier highest score (545) was also against Zimbabwe scored in 2021. Hashmatullah Shahidi Becomes First Afghanistan Batter To Hit Two Double Hundreds in Tests, Achieves Feat in ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Afghanistan Record Its Highest Ever Test Total in Single Innings

Two sizzling double hundreds and a century power Afghanistan to their highest-ever Test total 🔥 📸: Zimbabwe Cricket#ZIMvAFG 📝: https://t.co/XY0gBT8OKH pic.twitter.com/7AHzIuJJx7 — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2024

