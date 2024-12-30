Hashmatullah Shahidi made his nation proud after he played another captain's knock and scored a double hundred during the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test 2024. He also became the only Afghanistan batter to score two double-hundreds in the Test cricket format. Batting first, hosts Zimbabwe were bowled out for 586 runs and Afghanistan made a strong comeback which will only lead this ZIM vs AFG 1st Test to a draw. It was an important milestone in Test cricket for Afghanistan national cricket team. Rahmat Shah Registers Afghanistan's Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Hashmatullah Shahidi completes second double hundred

𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃! 💯💯



Skipper @Hashmat_50 has followed @RahmatShah_08's footsteps by scoring an impressive double hundred in the ongoing Test match against Zimbabwe. 🙌



A solid, solid knock from the skipper to get into his second double-hundred in Test cricket. 👏… pic.twitter.com/KIIDsEK1Tv— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)