Renowned veteran commentator and former English and Welsh county cricketer Alan Wilkins has expressed his delight through his X account, as he has been "all cleared" from throat cancer. He expressed his pleasure as he can now head to India to work as a commentator in IPL 2025. Alan Wilkins also expressed that he feels "incredibly blessed" and "young". And the end of his post he also wrote, "Never Give Up", and attached a picture of his younger days, when he used to play. IPL 2025 Commentator Mpumelelo 'Pommie' Mbangwa Shares Pic of Unusual 'He/They' Toilet Sign, Kevin Pietersen Reacts (See Post).

Alan Wilkins on Returning to IPL:

Knowing that I am heading to India 🇮🇳 to work on the @IPL after being given the All Clear from throat cancer by @VelindreCS @VelindreTrust @Velindre makes me feel incredibly blessed. And “young” again! 🙏🏼 Never Give Up. pic.twitter.com/iEZG4ZSSAQ — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) April 15, 2025

